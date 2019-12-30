Zac Efron recovering from serious bacterial illness

Zac Efron was hospitalized last week after contracting a bacterial infection, believed to be typhoid fever, in Papua New Guinea. The 32-year-old actor was on the island filming his show “Killing Zac Efron,” for the streaming platform Quibi, when he became ill.

Australia’s Sunday Telegraph reports Efron was airlifted to Brisbane, Australia and rushed to St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital there. On Monday, he took to Twitter to say he had “bounced back” from the serious and potentially deadly illness.

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.,” The “High School Musical” star wrote. “I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

The Telegraph reports Efron was allowed to return home to the U.S. on Christmas Eve after spending multiple days receiving treatment.

His new show, “Killing Zac Efron,” follows the star as he spends 21 days off the grid with “nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

When the show’s concept was announced, Efron said he thrives “under extreme circumstances and seek[s] out opportunities that challenge me on every level.”

“I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits” his statement continued, ET reports. But it appears Efron’s experience in Papua New Guinea stuck to the show’s title almost too literally.

Typhoid fever, which is believed to be the infection Efron had, is a potentially life-threatening illness caused by bacteria, according to the CDC. It can be treated with antibiotics, but antibiotic-resistant germs are a growing concern. Millions of people get sick with typhoid worldwide each year, though the illness is rare in the United States. The CDC says most cases seen in the U.S. occur in people who became infected while traveling abroad.