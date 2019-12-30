Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – December 31st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Quiet Weather Wise Through The New Year!

Sunny and continued cool for Tuesday with lows in the low 50’s. Fair and chilly for New Year’s Eve night with lows back into the low 30’s.

New Year’s Day is looking good with some sunshine and highs back in the low 50’s.

Areas of rain will move back in from the Southwest Thursday with highs closer to 50. More areas of rain through Friday morning but a little milder with highs in the low 60’s.

Expect rain for your Saturday as well and cooler temperatures for your Sunday.

50 & 31 are our seasonal highs and lows.

