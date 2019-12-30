Titans Open Playoffs Against NFL’s Premiere Dynasty in New England

The Titans win over Houston Sunday gave them the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC.

In the words of John McClane.

Welcome to the party pal.

Tennessee will need a “Die Hard” mentality as they face New England.

The two clubs did not play this year, but they did practice against each other this summer in Nashville before playing an exhibition game. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel used to play for the Patriots.

So he’s well aware of the task of trying to knock off an NFL dynasty.

Said Vrabel:”To go up there and face a team that has won three Super Bowls in the last five years. They’re 8-0 at home in that span. With the number one defense. The best coach. Got the best quarterback. It’s quite a challenge.”

Said Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy:”We’re one of 12 teams in the playoffs. I mean we have a chance to go on a revenge tour. What better way to start off with Tennessee who we lost to last year. Big motivation. We weren’t happy about our performance. They are coming into our house.”