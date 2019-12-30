Tennessee Football Team Experiences “Vols Navy”

(utsports.com) JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Tennessee football team spent Monday night practicing in helmets after visiting the Mayport Naval Base during the afternoon.

The Vols completed their second of four practices at Hodges Stadium in preparation for the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday at 7 p.m.

To start the day, Tennessee spent time with several U.S. naval officers who guided the Vols’ tours of the USS Indianapolis and the USS Billings ships.

UT players had a chance to learn about the ships’ functions and weaponry, while also taking turns in the captain’s seat.

“It’s a great opportunity for those guys,” said head coach Jeremy Pruitt. “It’s something that they probably never did before. I was hoping they would put life jackets on some of them just in case, but it sounds like everything went pretty smooth.”

Reducing Turnovers

Back on the field, it was back to business for the Vols who are focused on keeping control of the ball against an 8-4 Indiana team. Pruitt and his staff emphasized continuing to reduce turnovers, which helped the team have a spectacular turnaround during the 2019 regular season.

“That’s one of the first things we preach offensively is taking care of the football,” Pruitt said. “I haven’t looked at it for this season, but last season, if you didn’t turn the football over, you had somewhere between like a 78-82 percent chance of winning the football game, so obviously turnovers reflect who win and loses a game.”

The Vols had an even turnover margin in 2019, compared to a minus one margin in 2018.

“It goes back to preparation from the coaching staff, down to the players,” Pruitt said. “Everybody made a conscious effort to do a better job with the ball. I feel like with the defense, even though the last couple of games we haven’t gotten any turnovers, there were several games there in that stretch that we did get some.”