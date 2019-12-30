Homicides increase in 2019 compared to 2018

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga saw more homicides in 2019 than in 2018.

There were 35 this year, compared to 23 last year. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, three of this year’s homicides were accidental or justified. Police say 14 of them were non gang motivated incidents.

- Advertisement -

Some people who live in Alton Park say violence is a problem, while others say it is not as bad as in past years. They say ministers and community leaders across the city have gathered to figure out solutions. But they don’t think crime will ever completely go away.

Chattanooga Police say this year there were more than 100 non fatal shooting incidents, with nearly 80 of them being considered criminal.