Georgia Offense Faces a Big 12 Defense in Sugar Bowl

Georgia’s offense seemed to have a hard time hitting the right note this season, but they will get to face a Big 12 defense in Baylor at the Sugar Bowl. The defensive reputation of the Big 12 is not very high, but Baylor might be the exception. They’re 16th in the country in scoring defense, allowing just under 20 points a game.

Said Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm:”They play relentless. Guys just keep coming. They’re really good football players. They really play relentless. They play for four quarters. They always keep coming. They have really high motors, and they are just going to play tough.”

Said offensive lineman Solomon Kindley:”What stands out about the defensive line to me is how fast they are. They’re very fast. In that conference, they like to pass rush. So I think is not to get in too many situations where they get a chance to get one-on-one pass rush on our tackles or our center.”