Free ways to get home after NYE partying

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – “Almost 1,000 people were killed in traffic crashes in 2017 over a three day period including New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, and a third of those crash fatalities did include an intoxicated driver,” Stephanie Milani said.

There are no excuses to drink and drive into the New Year as there are multiple free ways to get home.

Milani is with AAA.

Their “Tow to Go” program gives AAA members and non-members a last resort option to get home now through Jan. 2nd by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

“If you have a designated driver and you know those plans fall through, you can call AAA for a tow for you and your vehicle and it is safe and confidential. We will take you 10 miles from where we pick you up either to your home or to another safe location,” Milani said.

Focus Treatment Centers is also providing an option: a free cab ride.

It’s for people living 30 miles within Chattanooga.

They’ll take you home.

All you have to do is call, 423-308-2560.

“If people are going to participate in drinking in the holidays and typically that’s a time when people do a lot of parties and social events. We just don’t want them to get into a car to injure themselves or others,” Amy Speek said.

Aside from the free rides and planning ahead, Melina offers a few more tips for not just party goers, but hosts as well.

“Take steps to encourage people to designate a driver. Maybe even have something special, maybe a little gift for the designated drivers. We also recommend that hosts will take the keys of the drivers when they get there so that there’s not a scene so that there’s not a question about whether someone should get their keys back or get in their vehicle, and as a host, as a last resort, ask someone to spend the night with you, because it’s better than them getting in a wreck,” Milani said.

They’re easy solutions to keep everyone safe this New Year’s Eve.