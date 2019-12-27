Weather Update: Friday Afternoon’s Forecast – December 27th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Very Mild And Dry Weather Ahead – But Rain Returns By Sunday!



Temperatures will stay well above normal through the weekend stay dry until late tomorrow night.

- Advertisement -

Mostly cloudy, continued dry, and mild again for Friday – the final Friday of 2019. Highs will be back in the low to mid 60’s. Mostly cloudy and milder Friday night with lows closer to 50.

Mostly cloudy, but still looking dry and warmer Saturday, with highs in the upper 60’s. A few locations South of the city could hit 70 both Saturday & Sunday. Highs again nearing 70 on Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible.

Areas of rain and thundershowers more likely for Sunday night as they will move in from the West.

After early showers, drier and cooler for Monday with highs back in the mid 50’s. Lots of sunshine for Tuesday with some rain moving in for the second half of New Year’s Day.

50 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.