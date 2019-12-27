Great American Deli recalls products for possible Listeria

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF)- Great American Deli, in Ooltewah, is recalling its GAD #114 Egg Salad Sandwich due to possible Listeria contamination.

According to Great American Deli, the sandwiches could have been delivered to 21 states including Tennessee.

Listeria can cause serious and fatal health issues.

Some symptoms include nausea, abdominal pain, and high fever.

The company has not been notified of any reports of illnesses.

But they do recommend that you return any purchased sandwiches and contact the company with any further questions.