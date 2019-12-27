BREAKING: Hamilton County Deputy Under Fire resigns

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy facing dozens of charges, and numerous accusations has resigned.

The Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Daniel Cameron Wilkey formally resigned his employment today with the agency.

He faces 44 criminal charges.

They include counts of rape, official oppression and assault in connection with traffic stops he made in the last few months.

Wilkey appeared in criminal court last week, and was on paid leave until stepping down from his post.

Wilkey hand delivered his resignation notice.

His arraignment in Judge Barry Steelman’s courtroom will take place on January 24th.

The 26-year-old is free on bond.