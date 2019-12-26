Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – December 26th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Mild Weather on the Way, At Least For Awhile!



Temperatures will stay merry and bright for you on this Thursday, the day after Christmas, only falling down into the mid & upper 40’s this morning.

For the afternoon: Thursday will be pretty similar to what we’ve seen the past couple of days. Patchy fog in the morning turning, to partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will top the mid 60s again with light winds.

Overnight: A few more clouds rolling in, and low temps by Friday morning again in the mid & upper 40’s.

The end of the week still looks nice with continued mild temperatures but more clouds increasing for Friday night.

Saturday evening and Sunday will bring rain ahead of a cold front for the start of next week.

50 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows.

