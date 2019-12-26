People show they are McKinley Strong for girl with Leukemia

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — People in McMinn County are coming together to support a three year old battling leukemia.

McKinley Greene is back at home for the holidays.

- Advertisement -

“That was our Christmas miracle, definitely,” said Jeri Greene, McKinley’s mother.

Greene says earlier this month McKinley was diagnosed with B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

She was recently in the hospital getting five blood transfusions and three platelet transfusions.

Related Article: McMinn deputies find stolen goods suspect in a secret room

“It was just scary, because cancer runs through my family and my dad just got in remission from cancer, so it has just been scary for us,” Greene said.

A blood drive will be held next week in McKinley’s name.

“We are doing the blood drive to replace the blood that she received and to help other families that may need it,” Greene said.

Throughout this, the community is McKinley strong.

“We have had so much support from everybody, even people we just don’t even know. We’ve had so much support, it is awesome,” Greene said.

The toddler will go to the hospital next week.

“We go back to have blood drawn again and another spinal-tap to see if she is in remission or not and we will go from there. We are not exactly sure of the next steps just yet,” Greene said.

McKinley’s mother is staying positive and has advice for other families in similar situations.

“Just keep God in it and stay strong. It is very hard, but you will get through it,” Greene said.

The blood drive will be on Tuesday, December 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.