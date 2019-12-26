Charges Filed After Woman’s Body Found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is filing charges, after a woman’s body was found over the summer.

31-year-old Britney Parker’s body was decomposed in a field off Old Mineral Springs Road near Lafayette in June.

Investigators are now charging her newlywed husband, B.J. Cole, with concealing the death of another person.

Cole is already in prison on a parole violation. He had previously served 28 years for a murder in Catoosa County.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy found that Parker had accidentally overdosed on methamphetamine.

Investigators say after Parker died, Cole took her body in his SUV, and dumped it in a field.

Investigators report finding her blood in the vehicle.