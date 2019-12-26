A 3 Car Crash on Christmas Night leaves One Dead and Six Injured in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – We’re learning more about a 3 car crash that happened in Polk County on Christmas night that claimed the life of one man and injured six others.

“If I had to choose a word i would go with devastation,”said Timothy Truelove, whose family members were involved in the wreck.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas, Truelove received a phone call he says he will forget.

His parents and two nieces were hit head on in a fatal wreck on Highway 411.

“My heart dropped, I was terrified that not knowing what was going on or who was injured or whats taken place,”says Truelove.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol , 73-year-old Adan Chapa was driving south on highway 411 when his vehicle stalled out on a road with no shoulder or lights.

He got out and tried to push the car out of the way.

That’s when a Jeep Cherokee slammed into Chapa and the back of his truck.

Fire Chief of Operations says Chapa had been assisted several times that day already with his car.

“If you are having vehicle issues where you are stalling in the road, it creates a hazard for not only yourself but others driving. Take heed in that and try to place yourself in a safe space,” said Stephen Lofty, Chief of Operations for West Polk County Fire and Rescue.

Chapa was killed on impact.

The Cherokee then crossed the median and hit Truelove’s family.

The fire chief says working wrecks with a fatality always hits home, especially during the holiday season.

“This is when families get together and are celebrating. It becomes much more amplified emotionally for those who have to deal with the situation,” said Lofty.

As for Truelove, he says his family is on the road to recovery, but they want something done about this road.

“I would like to see some type of lighting down through 411. I mean even a shoulder to get disabled vehicles off the roadway. I mean if we had any of that a fatality would have saved,” said Truelove.