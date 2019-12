CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3400 block of Vinewood Drive.

It initially came in as a shots fired call.

Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man dead in the road with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they still don’t have a suspect or motive at this time.

If you have any information, call Chattanooga police at 423-643-5100.