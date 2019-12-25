Mom To Mom – Create a Time Capsule for the New Year

Today on Mom to Mom we’re going to show you a fun way to bond with your kids on New Year’s Eve, whether they like it or not. But I have a feeling they’re going to like it. It’s always fun to watch those movies, have snacks or even go to parties on New Year’s Eve, but why not change things up this year and create a tradition with your family that you can pass down for years and years. This year, we’re going to do a time capsule box. Basically we’re going to write on these nice little note cards right here, our favorite memory from this year. We’re also going to write our goals for the coming year, as well as advice to give themselves five years from now. Because that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to open this up in five years.

So basically all you need are some fun stickers. You can get them anywhere, any craft store. Decorate the box, get some markers, have the kids draw all over it, whatever you want to do and just throw it in there and have fun sharing your favorite memories on New Year’s Eve. Some of the things we’re doing include a favorite family photo. Find one on that camera, print it, and then throw it in the box. Then we have some fun questions on these note cards that everyone in the family is going to answer. One of which, what is a secret about yourself? Advice that you’d give to yourself, or your favorite memory of 2019.

It’s a good family bonding experience. And anything else that you want to add, throw it in there. And then open it up five years from now and see what you guys had to say. I’m going to have a list of some of the things I talked about for this time capsule box up on our Facebook page and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more stories.