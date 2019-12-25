Members of the Jewish Community provide a Christmas Lunch for those with Loved Ones in the Hospital.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Members of the Jewish Community were in the Christmas spirit today and stepped in to provide free lunches for the family of patients at Erlanger this morning.

“I wish he was here,”says Bea Lurie

The holidays are meant to be spent with family and filled with love and laughter

but for some, holidays are the most difficult time of the year.

“My son Seth Lurie was in town and I asked him if he would join me to volunteer and he did. Little did I know that less than a week later he was killed,”says Lurie.

Bea Lurie is one of the many Jewish volunteers that come to Erlanger every Christmas to serve a free meal to those focused on supporting their loved ones in the hospital

“We recognize that people are here during Christmas not for happy things necessarily but for more sad things, were trying to help out our brothers and sisters in the Chattanooga and Greater Georgia area,”says Event Director, Stephen Black.

Family members have a lot to worry about, the last thing they need to be worry about is how the holiday meal will get finished.

Members of the Jewish community stepped in today to help fill that worry.

“The greatest gift you can give somebody is to stop by deliver food, which is all about love in so many cultures. To give a really wonderful hello ask how you’re doing. Just show that were one world and care about each other,”says Lurie.

Wednesday’s event even had an arts and crafts area for the children to make Christmas cards for patients or loved ones.

Event Director says they are blessed to be able to do this event every year but this year is a little more special.

“Its the fourth night of Hanukkah and Hanukkah is all about light and if you remember the Jesus stories are also about a light the magi. So there’s kind of an interplay there that a lot of us have recognized. So, this year is kind of a special year,” says Black.