Arrest made in murder of brother of 49ers quarterback

Nashville police said Wednesday they had arrested Michael D. Mosley, who wanted for criminal homicide in connection with a stabbing that killed two college students and wounded another outside a bar early Saturday morning. Mosley will be booked later Wednesday on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide, CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF reported.

Nashville Metro Police said Mosley surrendered at vacant home after it was surrounded by law enforcement officers.

According to police, Clayton Beathard and several others got into an argument over a woman at The Dogwood bar. Around 3 a.m., the argument moved outside where Beathard and two others were stabbed. Beathard and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The third stabbing victim has been released from the hospital.

Police arrested Michael D. Mosley in Cheatham County, Tennessee, on Christmas Day. Metro Nashville PD

Beathard, 22, is the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard. Beathard’s grandfather is former NFL executive and hall-of-famer Bobby Beathard. His father, Casey, is a Grammy-nominated songwriter.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of three men and one woman who were sought for questioning in the case, CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF reported. Based on public tips, they were able to identify everyone in the video except the man in the Nike sweatshirt.

Police initially said they were seeking to question Mosley because he was “strongly believed to have definitive information about the murders,” as he was present in and outside the bar during the fight.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had added Mosley to its most wanted list on Tuesday.

Jordan Freiman contributed to this report.