Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – December 24th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Expect A Warm & Sunshine-Filled Christmas Eve & Christmas Day – And Let All Of Us From News 12 Now Wish You & Yours A Very Merry Christmas!



This Afternoon: Beautiful! Sunshine returns in abundance today, and temps about 15 degrees above our typical or seasonal afternoon high of 51. We’ll end the afternoon around 66 degrees.

- Advertisement -

Tonight, the skies clear out. Lows will be in the mid and upper 40’s. Areas of fog will pop up again Wednesday morning, and possibly early Thursday as well.

Temperatures remain very warm, into the mid 60s by Christmas Eve with lots of sunshine, and slightly milder for Christmas Day Wednesday. We stay dry until late Saturday, and then our weather turns very unsettled for Saturday Evening through Monday.

51 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.