CHATTANOOGA, TENN. (WDEF)- CARTA has announced that it will offer free rides on its fixed route and Care-a-van services to all veterans.

The “one-year-fare-free pilot program” begins on Thursday, January 2nd 2020.

To be eligible, all active, disabled and retired veterans must possess and present their Veterans Administration issued photo identification card to the bus operators when boarding.

This program is not available to the spouses or dependents of veterans.