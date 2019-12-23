Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – December 23rd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lots of Rain Now Ending, & Expect A Warm & Sunshine-Filled Christmas Eve & Christmas Day!



Lots of clouds around for Monday morning, along with periods of light rain. That rain ends by afternoon.

There’s a River Flood Warning in effect until 10:00 pm tonight. Otherwise, Monday’s forecast includes overcast conditions, light rain early, and a high near 60. Breezy conditions as well, with winds out of the Northeast at 15-20 mph.

Tonight, the rain ends and skies clear out. Lows will be in the mid and upper 40’s. Areas of fog will pop up both Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

Following that temperatures turn very warm, into the mid 60s by Christmas Eve with lots of sunshine, and slightly warmer for Christmas Day Wednesday.

51 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows.

