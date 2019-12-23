Man sought for questioning in stabbing that killed QB’s brother

Police in Nashville say a 23-year-old man is being sought for questioning in connection with a stabbing that killed two college students and wounded another outside a bar early Saturday morning, CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF reports.

Metro police released surveillance video of three men and one woman who were sought for questioning in the case. Based on public tips, they were able to identify everyone in the video except the man in the Nike sweatshirt.

Double Fatal Stabbing Case by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on YouTube

They are now seeking Michael D. Mosley, who they say “is strongly believed to have definitive information about the murders,” as he was present in and outside the bar during the fight.

Mosley, last known to have lived in Pegram, is only being sought for questioning at this time. WTVF reports that according to court records, Mosley has a court appearance scheduled for January regarding an aggravated assault charge for a December 2018 offense.

According to police, a dispute began over “an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman” inside the Dogwood bar. Around 3 a.m., the argument turned physical when those involved went outside, where three men were stabbed on Division Street.

Two of the three victims, 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III, were taken to Vanderbilt Medical University Center, where they later died.

The third victim, AJ Bethurum, 21, was also taken to Vanderbilt with injuries to his eye and arm. Officials say he continues to recover.

Bethurum, a UT Knoxville student, told CBS Knoxville affiliate WVLT, “All my thoughts and prayers (go to) the families of my friends who passed away yesterday.”

All three were 2016 graduates of Battle Ground Academy, a prep school in Franklin, Tennessee.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss to our community,” Head of School Will Kesler said in a statement. “No one should have to endure such a terrible loss of loved ones. We pray for the families and their friends for strength, support, and guidance through this most difficult time.”

After graduation, Trapeni attended Rhodes College in Memphis. Beathard was a student at Long Island University.

Beathard, a standout football player at BGA, was named Tennessee’s Division II Class A Mr. Football in 2014. He went on to play football at several colleges, most recently as a Pioneer at LIU.

Bryan Collins, head football coach for LIU, reacted to Beathard’s death in a statement on Twitter: “Clay had such an incredible impact within our family in such a short period of time. His love of life, people, especially his teammates, was a shining light in our program. … He will be remembered always,” Collins wrote.

Beathard is also the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback CJ Beathard and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard. His father, Casey Beathard, is a Grammy-nominated country music songwriter.

CJ Beathard missed Saturday night’s game to return to Tennessee.

In a statement on Twitter, the 49ers said, “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one”

Beathard’s family issued a statement saying Clayton “was always worried about all of our welfare… never his own. … He was never afraid of a challenge so please, all of you take on the challenge with faith in God and knowing Clay is smiling down and has your back.”

A statement from the Trapeni family said, “Paul Douglas committed himself fully to a life of purpose, and he already knew that his purpose was to be present for the people he loved. … We are so thankful for the countless prayers, messages, and stories we have received from so many.”

Four businesses in the area, including the Dogwood, came together to offer a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deadly stabbing.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to call Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.