DEKALB, Ala. (WDEF)- We now know the names of all five victims that were killed in a house fire in Dekalb County.

27-year-old Cody Alexander Dove is said to be the last victim identified in the fatal fire last Friday.

- Advertisement -

That’s according to Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

He is said to be the boyfriend of Kayla Jackson who lived at the residence.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.