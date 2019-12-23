Hanukkah parade and Menorah lighting in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hanukkah is underway.

On Monday, folks celebrated with an ice sculpted Menorah lighting at the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

A parade kicked it all off.

It started at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre.

Menorahs adorned the top of around 20 cars.

Those cars paraded down Market Street to the iconic hotel for the lighting at the Ice on the Landing ice rink.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, (R-TN) helped light the Menorah.

“The idea of Hanukkah, the story of how a little jug of oil lasted for eight days and we light the Menorah when it gets dark signifying that just one little candle can brighten an entire room. One good deed can make a world of a difference,” Chabad of Chattanooga Rabbi Shaul Perlstein said.

“This is something very spiritual for our Jewish community and I think most importantly it shows the love of Chattanooga and Hamilton County and respect for our Jewish community,” Congressman Fleischmann said.

Hanukkah is an eight-day holiday, known as the “Festival of Lights.”

It ends December 30th.