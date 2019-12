CATOOSA COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Take a good look at this picture.

This man is wanted for motor vehicle theft in Catoosa County.

The Catoosa County sheriff’s office says he is accused of stealing a vehicle from a business on highway 41 near the state line.

If you think you know who the man is, contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Alan Miles: (706) 935-2424