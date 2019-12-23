Bethlehem Center Christmas Shopping

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Elementary school kids are learning how to give during the holiday season.
The students earned gift cards from the Bethlehem Center.
They have to use them to buy a gift for a family member, and something for themselves.
Organizers say it’s a great teaching tool at Christmas time.
The program is called the “Read to Lead Academy.”
It involved more than 75 children.
As part of the program, the kids can earn up to $100 dollars for Christmas shopping.
They can earn that money through good attendance in the program, great conduct, and by increasing their academic levels.