Police Looking For Answers After Sunday Morning Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Last night an 11-year-old boy was shot while he was sleeping in his bed.

According to CPD, the shots were fired from outside of the home.

They held a press conference today to express their concern to the community.

Police Chief Roddy says, “I know for certain that some individuals stood outside of a house and without any regard for someone else’s health and safety, they fired rounds, bullets into that house and hit an 11-year-old kid.”

With three days before Christmas, a child is now in the hospital suffering from significant injuries.

“There’s an 11-year-old child that a few days from know should have been playing with their Christmas gifts and they won’t be. They will be in this building still continuing to fight to improve their condition”, says Chief Roddy.

The little boy was the only person that was injured.

Chief Roddy says that it is still early in the investigation so they don’t have many details to share with the community.

But, one thing he knows for sure, “There are member of this community that know what happened, that know who did this and I’m asking them, if you did it, if you had anything to do with it, turn yourself in.”

This shooting has shaken the community and they are doing everything that they can to put the pieces together.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact CPD.

You can remain anonymous.