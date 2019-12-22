Jones breaks records, Falcons beat Jags

ATLANTA (AP) – Devonta Freeman scored two touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons before Jacksonville took a snap, and that was enough to beat the woeful Jaguars 24-12. Matt Ryan threw for 384 yards and Julio Jones had his biggest game of the year, hauling in 10 catches for 166 yards. Before thousands of empty seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons won their third straight game while holding the Jaguars to 288 yards. Atlanta piled up 518 yards in the final home game of a disappointing season. Jacksonville came out flat in its first outing since the firing of top executive Tom Coughlin.