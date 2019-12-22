Family Celebrates Life Of Baby Girl

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)- A baby born in Chattanooga with an underdeveloped brain died after beating the odds for one week.

Rylei Lovett would have turned one today.

- Advertisement -

Her family gathered for dinner and a vigil in her honor.

“There is no way to describe how amazing it felt. When you go from thinking maybe you are going to have twenty minute’s to an hour with you child and you get an entire week.”

These were Krysta Davis’ thoughts after Robyn Estabrook talked to her in January.

Little Rylei was born with anencephaly, which is a fatal condition.

Doctors say babies who make it to birth, usually die shortly after.

When Rylei passed away, her parents donated her organs so that she could help other newborns live.

Davis says, “It was bitter sweet, but at the same time, we knew that we were losing her, but something great was coming out of it. Two other families were going to get to go home with their babies.”

Today, the celebrated her legacy.

Her family gathered to eat dinner and hold aa small vigil in her memory.

“It has definitely has been a struggle this year. But, we’ve also had lots of families come forward that we’ve been able to help too through the exact some diagnosis and that’s done a lot for us too as far as recovery and healing and today we’re celebrating her first birthday”, says Davis.

Ryeli’s parents are raising money for cuddle cots at Erlanger.

Cuddle Cots are cooling mattresses that help keep babies that are stillborn, or die shortly after birth, with their mothers longer.

Click here to donate to the cause.