Lady Vols back on track after beating Portland State

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Rae Burrell and Jordan Horston combined for 41 points on 18-of-25 shooting, Rennia Davis had a double-double and No. 23 Tennessee rebounded from a big loss to top-ranked Stanford to defeat Portland State 88-61. Burrell hit 10 of 13 shots to score a career-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 22 minutes off the bench. Horston was 8 of 12 and had a career-high 20 points. Davis went 7-of-11 shooting for 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her 24th career double-double. Jazmine Massengill contributed a career-high 10 assists for the Lady Vols. Kylie Jimenez had 15 points and Desirae Hansen 10 for the Vikings.