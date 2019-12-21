Keuchel moves on to White Sox

(AP) — The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel have agreed to a $55 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The 31-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions. Keuchel joins catcher Yasmani Grandal as a big-money addition to the White Sox this offseason. Grandal signed a $73 million, four-year deal with Chicago last month.