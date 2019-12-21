CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- It’s hard to believe that Christmas is just four days away.
But for some luck kids in District 8, today was Christmas for them.
City Councilmen Anthony Byrd and Malarie Marsh hosted the second annual Christmas In District eight Christmas party.
Families were able to meet santa, have a meal, receive gifts and play some family friendly games.
This event wasn’t just for the kids, seniors in the community could enjoy a hot meal as well.
Councilman Anthony Byrd says, “We started a non-profit called Christmas In District 8 where every day is Christmas. We place people in homes, we fix peoples roofs, we fix their plumbing, we just do anything we can to help those that are a little bit unfortunate or those that are just in a bad spot.”
If you would like to give some extra cheer this holiday season, you can still donate to any Tennessee Valley Credit Union under “Christmas In District 8”.