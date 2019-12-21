CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- It’s hard to believe that Christmas is just four days away.

But for some luck kids in District 8, today was Christmas for them.

- Advertisement -

City Councilmen Anthony Byrd and Malarie Marsh hosted the second annual Christmas In District eight Christmas party.

Families were able to meet santa, have a meal, receive gifts and play some family friendly games.

This event wasn’t just for the kids, seniors in the community could enjoy a hot meal as well.

Related Article: Christmas comes early for some Chattanooga children

Councilman Anthony Byrd says, “We started a non-profit called Christmas In District 8 where every day is Christmas. We place people in homes, we fix peoples roofs, we fix their plumbing, we just do anything we can to help those that are a little bit unfortunate or those that are just in a bad spot.”

If you would like to give some extra cheer this holiday season, you can still donate to any Tennessee Valley Credit Union under “Christmas In District 8”.