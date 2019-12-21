Barnes gets 700th win in Turner’s last game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee coach Rick Barnes reached a career milestone on the day that his senior point guard played his final college game. Jordan Bowden scored 19 points and Yves Pons tied a school record with six blocks on Saturday as the 21st-ranked Volunteers beat Jacksonville State 75-53 to give Barnes his 700th career victory. But the news wasn’t all good for Tennessee. Senior guard Lamonte’ Turner said after the game that he has thoracic outlet syndrome and will undergo season-ending surgery. Turner has been dealing with shoulder problems the last few seasons.