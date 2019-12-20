Afghanistan veteran gets new home from Tunnel To Towers Foundation

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – Jason Smith is the epitome of American Heroics.

He was raised by military parents and in 2009, he joined the Army, following in their footsteps.

He was later deployed to Afghanistan on March 25th, 2012.

But in July of that same year, he lost both of his legs and damaged his arms severely after stepping on an explosive device.

Jason stayed resilient throughout the midst of adversity.

“He said dad it’s nothing but a thing. That was his thing. Is that it was nothing I just have to learn how to walk again.”, says Jason’s father Larry Smith Sr.

17 months of medical attention and rehabbing, Jason pursued his lifelong hobby of exercise and fitness. Despite his physical hard ships.

Now he works as a personal trainer for a non-profit that helps post nine-eleven and combat veterans regain their mental and physical health through fitness, nutrition, and peer support.

The Stephen Siller Foundation Tunnel To Towers gifted Jason with a brand new home, for free.

Jason Smith expresses his gratitude and humility:

“This house, I don’t deserve it. I’ll never say I deserve it. I don’t think anybody would say that. And to have it happen to me is amazing.”

Now all that is left is for his wife and kids, who could not make it out today, to see this house for themselves and experience Christmas in a place they can call home.