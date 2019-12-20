“Super Saturday”: Stores are extending their hours this weekend

Saturday is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year, even beating out Black Friday numbers. The Saturday before Christmas, known as “Super Saturday” or “Panic Saturday,” is the last chance for many shoppers to snag the perfect gift.

Black Friday generated $31.5 billion in sales this year, but Super Saturday will likely bring in $34 billion, according to Craig Johnson, president at retail consultancy Customer Growth Partners, Reuters reports.

“While many people started holiday shopping early, those who waited until Thanksgiving weekend are feeling the pressure due to the limited number of days this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay said in a press release. “But there is still time to catch up. The last Saturday before Christmas has become the biggest shopping day of the year, and we expect an impressive turnout by procrastinators and those who just want to take advantage of really good deals.”

Nearly 148 million in-store and online shoppers across the country are expected to shop the sales on Saturday — up from 134.3 million people last year, according to the NRF.

“Most of us are guilty of having that one last gift we need to buy,” said Phil Rist, executive vice president of strategy at consumer analytics company Prosper. “Men and younger consumers continue to be the biggest procrastinators and are expected to turn out in force on Super Saturday.”

Retailers anticipating the final holiday push have continued to offer deep discounts that kicked off in November — and they will keep their doors open with extended hours on Saturday.

“Super Saturday” store hours

(Check with store locations near you to confirm opening and closing times.)

Apple: Extended hours vary by location.

Extended hours vary by location. Bed Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Petsmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Target: 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Ulta: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Looking to get gifts delivered? Time is running out. Here are the dates you need to know if you’re using UPS, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service or Amazon to send gifts.