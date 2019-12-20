Restaurant News on Blue Orleans & Chipotle

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We have news on two Chattanooga area restaurants.

First, Chipotle Mexican Grill has officially opened their first location in our market.

The new Chipotle is in the same building on Gunbarrel Road that housed Famous Dave’s barbecue for years.

Chipotle was one of the first restaurant chains to boast of quality and sustainable food products. They serve burritos and bowls.

The Hamilton Place area has landed several new restaurant chains over the last year.

The Cheesecake Factory opened at the end of next year. Dave and Busters will open their first Chattanooga location early next year. And this week, the owners of the Malone’s steak restaurant chain will be part of a new building under construction outside the old Sear’s building at the mall in 2021.

Blue Orleans Restaurant at Main and Market had their grand reveal tonight for the Food Network.

The show Restaurant Impossible have been on site this week, remaking the inside.

They showed off the results to lucky diners tonight, who had to sign a waiver not to reveal the changes.

We still don’t have an official re-opening date.. their Facebook page just says they are hiring this weekend.

The episode will air sometime next season.