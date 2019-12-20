Neighbors rally around Rossville house fire victims

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF) — Neighbors are rallying around a Rossville family who lost everything in a fire.

Smoke filled Millport Drive in Rossville, as crews worked to fight a house fire. Bill Hooton, a neighbor, noticed something was off.

- Advertisement -

“I was in my office and I heard somebody yelling and finally I figured out that yelling is not normal. He had left his cell phone in where the fire started so I called 911,” Hooton said.

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. They say the people in the house were not injured, but a dog did die in the fire. Several different departments were on scene.

“All of the departments work in the area to help each other out. Due to the amount of fire that we had. We did call on some resources from Walker County to assist not only with on scene operations but also helping with coverage in the area for any other calls that might take place,” said Assistant Chief Daniel Walston, with the Catoosa County Fire Department.

Neighbors say the family lost everything. They are organizing a donation drive to help them during this difficult time..

“It has always been my personal fear to come home and you have lost everything. But here at this time of the year, it is the Christmas season, it makes it doubly worse. It is a family of four starting all over again, so it is bad for the whole neighborhood. So we are going to rally and give them some support,” Hooton said.

As for the cause of the fire it’s under investigation, but firefighters say it is not suspicious.

If you have clothing or other items you want to donate, you are asked to bring them to 135 Roswell Road in Rossville..