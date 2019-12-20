Medal of Honor Heritage Center starts ‘Bricks of Honor’ campaign

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is giving you the opportunity to honor a loved one by placing their name at the entrance of the new center.

The plan is to redo the sidewalk by the new center in the Aquarium Plaza and add personalized brick pavers.

You can purchase a commemorative brick or tile through the center’s “Bricks of Honor” Campaign.

The price starts at $150 dollars and goes up for larger options.

“There’s a million people that go through the plaza and what better gift can you give somebody this Christmas season then have them walk by and see their paver in front of the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. I think it’s an incredible thing to do for Christmas,” Capital Campaign Manager Vince Butler said.

Funds from the pavers will go to the Heritage Center.

The new center is set to open February 22nd.