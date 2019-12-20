Highland Park pays tribute to Pete the peacock with art

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Birds of a feather are flocking together in Highland Park.

The Chattanooga neighborhood has been bonding over a peacock.

Residents have had sightings of the beautiful bird they call Pete and started posting pictures of the bird on social media.

Thursday night, Chattanooga Public Art and the Highland Park Neighborhood Association unveiled a special work of art in Pete’s honor in Tatum Park.

It’s a sculpture named “re:Pete.”

Artist Randy Walker from Minnesota designed the colorful sculpture.

He said the piece represents community connection.

“It’s about Pete, but it’s really about more than Pete, because Pete will come and go and ultimately it’s about, you know, neighbors connecting and sharing stories and that’s what this piece is about,” Walker said.

Walker has been working with the community since last year through Chattanooga Public Art’s “Art in Neighborhoods” program.