Free cab rides for the holidays

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Getting behind the wheel after drinking can have serious and sometimes deadly consequences.

But it’s a decision that can be completely avoided.

“You’re putting your life in danger as well as everyone else’s when you choose to get behind the wheel,” Signal Mountain Police Officer Jennifer Sullivan said.

The outcome for the drunk driver could be a DUI which can mean jail time, court costs and fees or loss of their life or someone else’s could mean a vehicular homicide charge.

“The legal limit is .08 and so anywhere around that area and above it is definitely bad, but even below it sometimes you can still mess with the motor skills and reaction times, which when you’re behind the wheel, it comes, it’s hard because there are other people driving out there and you can make sure you’re not going to harm them or yourself,” Officer Sullivan said.

Focus Treatment Centers is trying to help people who decide to drink over the holidays.

They’re offering free cab rides from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve.

“If people are going to participate in drinking over the holidays and typically that’s when people do a lot of parties and social events. We just don’t want them to get into a car and injure themselves or others,” Focus Treatment Centers Business Development Liaison and Counselor Amy Speek said.

The free rides are for people living within 30 miles of Chattanooga.

All you have to do is call, 423-308-2560.

“We’ve got flyers all around Chattanooga. We’ll come pick them up and take them home,” Speek said.

This is the second year in a row they’ve been able to provide the rides.