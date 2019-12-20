Empty Stocking Fund delivers food today in LaFayette

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The LaFayette Area Empty Stocking Fund had their food distribution day today at the Walker County Civic Center.

Volunteers arrived before 8 am to prepare the food bags for delivery.

Teams of dozens of volunteers from various agencies and businesses prepared about 550 bags of food to be distributed to around 1,500 people this morning.

Food City donated the reusable bags, and provided the food at cost.

Hundreds of cars wound through the Civic Center to the Agricultural Building to receive their food, which included bread, a fresh hen and bags of apples.

Rachel Oesch Willeford from the Fund tells us “Today is really the culmination of the Empty Stocking Fund. All year long there are volunteers that work on The Empty Stocking Fund, and then we started on Wednesday, we unloaded the Food City truck, then on Thursday, we put all the food in the bags, and then today we’re actually handing it out to folks.”

The Empty Stocking Fund is supported by the United Way, businesses, churches and individual volunteers.