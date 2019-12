Chickamauga, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dade Co girls beat Gordon Lee 49-46 on Friday in the Southcrest Bank Christmas tournament in Chickamauga. The Lady Wolverines led 12-4 after the first quarter as the Trojans failed to get a field goal in the first period. Gordon Lee found their groove in the second quarter taking a 22-19 lead at halftime. Gracie O’Neal led Gordon Lee with a game high 20 points. Jayda Wood and Tori Williams paced the victorious Dade Co team with 13 points apiece.