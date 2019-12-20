Bloomberg opens Tennessee campaign headquarters

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Michael Bloomberg highlighted his newly released health care plan and ability to appeal to moderate voters while celebrating the opening of his Tennessee campaign headquarters.

- Advertisement -

The former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate swung through Nashville and Memphis on Thursday.

Bloomberg says he’s committed to building a longstanding campaign team in Tennessee that will also aid in filling more Democrats inside the GOP-led Statehouse.

Bloomberg is currently not campaigning in the traditional early voting states and instead has decided to focus more on Super Tuesday states, which includes Tennessee.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)