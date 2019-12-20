Another rock slide on Highway 68 above Spring City

UPDATE: TDOT reports the rock slide has been cleared.

SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT has more trouble with a highway running up the mountain from Spring City.

This time, a rock slide has closed the southbound lane of the Wassom Memorial Highway at the four mile marker.

A TDOT geotech engineer will evaluate the earth around the slide.

This highway has seen plenty of slides over the last few years, sometimes cutting off the community of Grandview on top of the mountain.

This slide does not appear to be that bad.