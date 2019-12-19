Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – December 19th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Bundle Up, A Couple Of Cold Mornings Ahead!



Clear and quite cold through the morning with lows in the mid 20’s. Lower 20’s toward Murphy & Andrews in Western North Carolina. And that’s before the wind is factored in. The wind chills will lower the “feels like” temperature by 8 – 10 degrees.

After a frosty start, lots of sunshine returning for Thursday, but not as breezy with highs around 50.

Overnight: Cold again with clear skies and lows near 30. Some sunshine returns Friday followed by some late clouds with highs in the low 50’s.

Lots of clouds move back in for Saturday, but mainly dry with highs back in the 50’s. Some showers more likely for late Sunday with highs closer to 50.

Dry and milder weather is forecast for the beginning of your Christmas week with highs back in the 60’s and that may continue through Christmas Day!

