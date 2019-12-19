UTC Falls to Former Coach Wes Moore as 9th Ranked N.C. State Beats Chattanooga

(gomocs.com) RALEIGH, N.C. — The Chattanooga women’s basketball team and head coach Katie Burrows faced a familiar face Thursday night at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, falling 74-38 to ninth-ranked NC State and former Mocs head coach Wes Moore.

After a slow start, the Wolfpack pulled away from Chattanooga and Moore kept the pedal down as NC State dropped in 11 3-pointers and shot 41 percent from the floor.

- Advertisement -

“Our transition defense was very poor,” head coach Katie Burrows said. “I thought we gave up too many offensive boards. On the flip side, I don’t think we crashed hard enough. When you are not shooting the ball well, you have to go get second and third opportunities and I don’t think we were looking to do that quite so well this evening.”

The Mocs were outrebounded 50-31 and gave up 28 second chance points on 20 offensive boards. UTC had seven rebounds off the offensive glass and scored five.

At the start of the game, UTC stuck close to the Wolfpack, leading 5-4 just past the midway point of the opening period and trailed 13-10 at the end of the quarter. A 3-pointer from Bria Dial at the start of the second knotted the game 13-all.

“If you don’t put the ball in the hole, you can’t win,” Burrows said. “We have to score. That is the bottom line. We had some gutsy plays and I thought we got better at some things tonight.”

The Mocs were 15-of-51 on the night and 7-of-25 from beyond the arc. With very few fouls committed in the game, UTC was just 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

Dial led Chattanooga with 12 points and Lakelyn Bouldin added nine on 3-of-4 from the 3-point line. The pair combined for five of the Mocs six steals. Eboni Williams pulled down a team-best seven rebounds. NaKeia Burks had five points, six rebounds and dished out a team-high three assists as did Dena Jarrells.

NC State was led by Elissa Cunane’s game-high 17 points and seven rebounds. Grace Hunter had a trio of 3-pointers and chipped in 14 points while Jada Boyd added 11 points and six rebounds. Boyd and Cunane each had a pair of blocked shots and Kaila Ealey delivered a game-best eight assists.

The game was the second time the Mocs and Burrows had faced former UTC head coach Wes Moore in as many years.

“I actually spent some time with him after walking around and looking at some things here and seeing where he lives now,” Burrows said. “I have not been here since he has been here. It is nice to be around him again. It is always cool to go against one of your mentors.”

Chattanooga will take an extended break for the holiday and host Ohio on December 29 in the second game of a double-header with the Mocs’ men’s team at the Roundhouse.