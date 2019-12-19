Three people shot at Rhode Island elderly housing complex

At least three people have been shot at an apartment complex in Westerly, Rhode Island, CBS affiliate WPRI reports.

The shooting took place around 11:40 a.m. at Babcock Village, an elderly-preference apartment complex in the seaside town. Rhode Island State Police, Westerly Police and Connecticut police were on the scene.

One victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, and another victim was transported to Westerly Hospital. The hospitals did not release information on their conditions. The location and status of the third victim wasn’t immediately unknown.

Westerly Public Schools were on lockdown after the shooting. The lockdown was lifted before 1 p.m. local time, the school district announced on Facebook.

Congressman David Cicilline, who represents Rhode Island’s first congressional district, where Westerly is located, said on Twitter he is monitoring the situation.

Closely monitoring the situation in Westerly. Keeping the victims and first responders in my thoughts. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) December 19, 2019

An employee at In Motion Marine, a nearby business, told WPRI she was sheltering in place inside the company’s locked garage. “We’re really just waiting for word that he’s been caught so we can leave because we’re kind of trapped in here,” she said. “It’s really scary.”