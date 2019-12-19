Search warrants executed in Dade County explicit photo case

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Investigators executed search warrants and believe there are dozens of victims in the case of an explicit photo ring in Dade County.

Earlier this month, a task force lead by the Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department, started looking into the situation at Dade County High School.

- Advertisement -

The task force is made up of local, state and federal agencies.

They are investigating the trading of sexually explicit photos of adults and minors.

Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith says 50 potential victims were interviewed.

“Law enforcement personnel has served numerous search warrants, seized evidence and continues to conduct forensic analysis of various computer hard drives and other electronic medium to identify potential victims and additional suspects,” Chief Smith said.

So far there have been no arrests announced in this case.

Chief Smith and Sheriff Ray Cross say this is an on going investigation and he encourages victims to come forward.