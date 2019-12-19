Police: Please stop sharing the grocery kidnapping story

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are shooting down a story going around on social media about a scary kidnapping attempt.

The bogus story is about an van blocking a woman in outside a Publix and grabbed her when she got out of her vehicle. It goes on to say that police are warning that they are targetting women who are alone.

But police say there was no such incident. No one has reported any such kidnapping attempt at any local grocery stores anytime in December.

No one has even called in such a complaint.

The post says the info came from a client’s co-worker… no first hand report.

Again, Police say they have checked it out and found NO TRUTH TO THE REPORT.

Police ask that the public quit sharing the post because you are only spreading panic.