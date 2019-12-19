Memphis 7-Foot Freshman James Wiseman Withdraws From School to Prepare For Pro Career

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Memphis center James Wiseman says he has withdrawn from school as the likely NBA lottery pick gets ready to begin his pro career. The 7-foot-1 freshman says in an Instagram post that he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.” Wiseman added that “ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA.” Wiseman is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Wiseman played just three games for Memphis and averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.

